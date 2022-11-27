Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Seemingly Step Out For Date Night In Silverlake: Photos

Minka Kelly, 42, and Dan Reynolds, 35, may just be a new couple. The actress and Imagine Dragons singer were recently seen out on what appeared to be a date at Cafe Stella in the Silverlake neighborhood of CA. They were photographed in a car, which Minka was driving and Dan was a passenger in, and at one point, the hunk appeared to put his hands through the gorgeous gal’s hair.

The potential new couple also dressed in stylish outfits for the outing. She wore a black top and had her hair down and he wore a white top over a black jacket. They were reportedly at the restaurant for several hours, according to TMZ, and very much sparked romance rumors.

Minka and Dan’s outing comes after Minka’s ex Trevor Noah, who she split from in the summer, sparked romance rumors with Dua Lipa. They were spotted kissing in New York City, NY and Dua gushed over the hunk when he was a guest on an episode of her podcast, At Your Service. She called him “very special” and praised his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

“I found it to be totally moving and occasionally quite funny,” she said during the Oct. 21 episode. “It was also the reason I wanted to speak to him for this week’s episode.”

In addition to Minka’s recent split from Trevor, Dan recently split from his wife Aja Volkman. The couple separated after 10 years of marriage in Sept., and Minka is the first girl he’s been publicly romantically linked to since the breakup. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he wrote in a tweet on Twitter after the split. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”