Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds & Wife Aja Volkman Divorcing After 10 Years Together

The front man for the band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, announced he and his wife, Aja Volkman, were going their separate ways. The “Believer” hitmaker took to his social media on Friday (September 16) to share the sad news to his fans. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he tweeted. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The couple, who married in 2011 and have four children together: Arrow, Coco, Valentine and Gia, nearly divorced in April 2018 before reconciling in November of the same year. A month later, Dan made the reunion official by gifting Aja a gorgeous engagement ring for Christmas! At the time, Aja took to her Instagram to show off the sparkler and reveal more details about their evolving relationship.

“Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least,” Aja began the caption to her post. “I’ve never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren’t reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn’t do what we needed to do. We didn’t listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything,” she continued.

Aja concluded her lengthy diatribe by writing, “I told him that we would have to start again. He agreed. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes,” she lovingly revealed. “Even before we knew what that meant.”

Unfortunately, the reconciliation didn’t last. Aja is yet to publicly comment on Dan’s post or the split.