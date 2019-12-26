Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Surprises Wife With Engagement Ring 1.5 Years After They Almost Split

Back and better than ever! Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds gifted his wife, Aja Volkman, a stunning engagement ring for Christmas after the couple took ‘a long time to really see each other.’

Built to last — Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are going strong after a tumultuous two years. The couple, who married in 2011 but nearly divorced in April 2018 before reconciling in November of the same year, are clearly in a much better place, after Dan surprised Aja with a stunning engagement ring for Christmas! Aja was so overcome with emotion, she took to her Instagram account to share with her fans and followers the stunning gift, and wrote a lengthy message to caption the post, as well.

“Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least,” Aja, a talented songwriter in her own right, began the caption to her post. “I’ve never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren’t reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn’t do what we needed to do. We didn’t listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything,” she went on.

Although Aja’s words were slightly vague, the message really hit at the heart of the struggles Aja and Dan, who share three daughters and a son, were facing. “We didn’t know ourselves well enough to maintain the strength from within. And it all began to crumble,” she explained. But eventually, after a lot of work, the couple did finally come together and they saved their relationship.

“I told him that we would have to start again. He agreed,” Aja confessed in her Instagram post. “Tonight we put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn’t know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes,” she lovingly revealed. “Even before we knew what that meant.” While the post was clearly an emotional journey to make, fans are so happy to see these two together and happier than ever!