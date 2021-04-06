Christina Aguilera Kisses Fiancé Matthew Rutler In ‘Schitt’s Creek’-Themed 36th Birthday Tribute

Somewhere, David and Patrick are smiling. Christina Aguilera just celebrated her ‘devoted’ partner, Matthew Rutler, turning 36 with the help of an iconic scene from ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

When it came time for Christina Aguilera to wish her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, a Happy Birthday, she farther than season 4 of Schitt’s Creek for inspiration. “You’re simply the best, [Matt],” Christina, 40, captioned the video she posted to Instagram on Apr. 5. At the start of the clip, the “Beautiful” singer lip-synced along to the scene where Patrick (Noah Reid) performed an acoustic version of Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best” for David (Dan Levy). Christina apparently thought it was the perfect way to convey her love for her hubby-to-be. As Patrick’s song played, the video showed clips from Christina and Matthew’s adventures, including one scene where they kissed while out on a romantic date.

“You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven, and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent, [and] partner,” wrote Christina. “You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible businessman and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily.” Christina and Matthew welcomed a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, in 2014, and she has a 13-year-old son, Max, from a previous relationship. Both children appeared at the end of the video to wish Matthew a Happy Birthday.

On the same day that Christina posted her video, she and Matthew celebrated his special day with a dinner at The Nice Guy. The couple was spotted leaving the A-lister eatery. The couple proved that twinning is winning. Christina paired her all-black ensemble with a pair of blue suede shoes, and Matthew donned a pair of turquoise-colored kicks along with his black-outfit.

Christina’s Birthday message also referenced how she and Matthew are partners in more than just love. Through MX, the production/investment company they founded together, the couple invested in an online learning platform called MasterClass. In 2016, Matthew was named MasterClass’ senior VP of talent and business development, per Variety. “I remember when Masterclass was just a little idea being tossed around our backyard,” Christina wrote in her birthday message. “Now knowing and seeing first-hand the backstory in how you helped grow it to become the mega-success it is, I’m not surprised because I witness the magic behind the machine every day — in every sense of what you do.”

“From helping keep the family glued together to build the successes you do. I’m proud of you and will always be in your corner…cheering you on to keep shining and succeeding in all your wildest dreams. Love you, baby,” she added.

Recently, Christina, Matthew, and Summer were spotted having a wild adventure down in Florida. The trip visited Everglades Alligator Farm, where they looked at all the various reptiles on display. It was another sweet family memory, one that Christina will cherish while celebrating her love’s birthday.