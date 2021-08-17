Christina Aguilera Shares Rare New Photos Of Daughter Summer, 7: ‘Time Moves Too Fast’

Christina Aguilera shared rare new photos of her ‘vibrant spirit’ daughter Summer Rain for her 7th birthday! Read her sweet birthday tribute.

Christina Aguilera shared some rare snapshots of her daughter Summer Rain to commemorate her 7th birthday. The singer, 40, paid tribute to the little “vibrant spirit” on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a series of adorable photos edited on some sweet collage backgrounds with strawberries. Her little girl wears cute sunglasses and makes silly faces in the snapshots, and even has a mouthful of French fries in one.

“We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week💞☀️🍓🌈💞 and Leo lioness energy all month🦁 ” Christina captioned the post. “Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!” She added, “You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!”

The singer shares Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler. Christina is also mom to son Max, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. In an interview with Haute Living in September 2019, the “Beautiful” singer gushed about how her two children have changed her life for the better. “It just shifts your focus so much when you have a child,” she told the outlet. “In business, in general, and as an artist, you’re in a sea of extreme narcissism.”

“It is your focus,” she continued. “You are your work, your focus and goals. Being a very ambitious girl at a very young age and having worked my whole life, [having my kids] was a time where it wasn’t about [me] anymore.” Christina added that her kids awaken her “kid at heart.” She said, “I was a very young mom… They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations.”

“You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on,” the singer said. “It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much and they challenge me all the time to be better.”