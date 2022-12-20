Christina Aguilera Holds Hands With Matthew Rutler In Rare PDA Video From Her 42nd Birthday

Christina Aguilera just had the best birthday ever! The “Beautiful” singer turned 42 on December 18 and celebrated with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 37, in Vietnam. In Christina’s Instagram video, the couple packed on rare PDA as they enjoyed a private helicopter ride, followed by a boat trip with friends where everyone sang happy birthday to Christina. “BIRTHDAY adventure ☀️✨,” Christina wrote in her caption.

At the start of the video, Christina and Matthew held hands and got on the helicopter to tour the beautiful scenery in Vietnam. Then, the couple went on a boat ride where they packed on more PDA with an adorable cuddle session on the hammock. Christina and Matthew’s friends were on the boat and surprised the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker with a fabulous two-layer birthday cake. Christina and Matthew also enjoyed a kayak ride just the two of them in the ocean.

Christina looked fabulous for her birthday celebration. She wore a black leather jacket with a pair of colorful pants. Christina also rocked black sunglasses, silver triangle earrings, and several silver necklaces. Christina and Matthew were so romantic on the trip and proved that they’re a perfect match for each other.

Christina’s been dating Matthew since 2010 after they met on the set of Burlesque. Christina played the lead, while Matthew worked behind on the scenes in production. He proposed on Valentine’s Day 2014 and they welcomed a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, later that year. The couple still has yet to get married and they haven’t revealed any wedding plans lately.

Last year, Christina celebrated Matthew’s birthday with an adorable Schitt’s Creek-inspired tribute. She lip-synced along to a scene with Tina Turner’s song “Simply The Best”, with clips from Christina and Matthew’s adventures together. “You’re simply the best,” Christina wrote in her tribute to Matthew.