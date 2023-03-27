Justin & Hailey Bieber Kiss On Brunch Date After She Reaches Out To His Ex Selena Gomez: Photos

Following Hailey Bieber saying about how she wants to “move past this ongoing narrative” between her and Selena Gomez, the 26-year-old model joined her husband, Justin Bieber, for a brunch date on Sunday (Mar. 26). After Justin, 29, and Hailey enjoyed a meal at the Great White in West Hollywood, the couple had some PDA for dessert. While walking out of the cafe, hand-in-hand, Hailey planted a deep smooch on her husband’s kisser.

For the date, Hailey dressed in a pair of tan pants (with matching shoes), a white top, a red New York Yankees cap, and a long, luxurious fuzzy red fleece coat. Justin opted for plaid pants, a fuzzy Drew-branded jacket over a grey hoodie, and comfortable shoes. The duo looked like any other couple hoping to score some avocado toast, eggs, and a mimosa to cap off their weekend.

The brunch came on the heels of Hailey and Selena, 30, uniting to end the feud that seemingly began earlier in the year. After fans theorized whether or not Hailey and Kylie Jenner shaded Selena or if Selena insulted Hailey, Selena issued a statement on her Instagram story. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Following Selena’s decree for the fighting to stop, Hailey thanked the “Lose You To Love Me” singer. “[She] and I have been discussing how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” wrote Hailey on her Instagram Story. After saying that “the last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved,” Hailey said, “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended.”

“We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion,” she added. The two soon followed each other on Instagram.

The feud seemingly arose in February when Selena posted a TikTok video where she said she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Shortly after that, Kylie shared a close-up of her eyebrow. “This was an accident?” wrote Kylie. She also shared a photo of her Facetiming Hailey, leading some fans to theorize that they were shading Selena. But both Kylie, 25, and Selena shot down the idea. “This is reaching,” said Kylie. “It’s all unnecessary,” added Selena.

Fans also speculated that Selena was insulting Hailey when one TikTok user resurfaced an old video of Hailey making a gagging motion at the mention of Taylor Swift’s name. The whole drama made Selena quit social media for a moment.