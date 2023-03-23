Jennifer Aniston Has Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion With Former Guest Star Mae Whitman: Watch

All grown up! Former Friends guest-star and Good Girls alum Mae Whiteman, 34, had a mini Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston, 54, on Wednesday. While the two appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan to promote their respective projects (Murder Mystery 2 for Jennifer and Up Here for Mae), the 34-year-old made sure to say hi to the A-List actress nearly 30 years after she appeared on the show. “I was on Friends. I played the girl that gets knocked down the stairs with the Girl Scout cookies,” Mae said, to which Jennifer replied, “oh my god!”

While Mae thanked Jennifer for making her experience on the hit show, the two grabbed each other’s arms and posed for photos together. “I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me. It was my favorite show and you really made me feel like I was a part of the cast. And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It’s always stayed with me,” the Parenthood star continued. After the 54-year-old bombshell heard this, she was so pleased to see Mae again. “I’m so glad you’re good,” Jennifer gushed, before Mae said, “It’s so nice to see you. You’re amazing.”

After they met, Mae sat down with the hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to dish about the iconic reunion. “I’m eight years old, I think. And I got a call that I was cast on Friends, and it was my favorite show at the time. Why an eight-year-old loved Friends, I can’t tell you, but I found something relatable in there,” she gushed. “And I remember Jen was so kind to me, she made me feel like I was part of the cast and she took such good care of me, and I wept hysterically when I wrapped.” Later, the blonde beauty quipped that she even made Jennifer a Christmas ornament after they worked together. “And I made her a Christmas ornament with her name on it. That was the first time I’ve seen her. That was a big reunion. That felt amazing to see her. She’s so cool. Such a cool person. The universe has its ways,” she concluded.

Mae also took to Instagram just hours after she appeared on the talk show to gush once more about seeing her former cast mate. “had the genuine best time doing @livekellyandryan promoting @uphereonhulu -truly love all my dear pals there on screen and off- and the coolest part was I had a Friends reunion with the luminous @jenniferaniston whom I remember made me feel so welcomed and loved and I wept hysterically when I wrapped the episode,” she captioned the sweet photo with The Morning Show star.

Jennifer appeared on the talk show to promote her latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, which she also promoted last week while in Paris with her co-star Adam Sandler, 56. During the movie’s photo call, the Lola Vie founder rocked a stunning sparkling gold gown that matched her beautiful tresses. Jennifer and Adam star in the franchise’s first film together, which first hit Netflix in June 2019. The second installment hits the streaming platform on Mar. 24. As for Mae, her series, Up Here, will land on Hulu on Friday as well.