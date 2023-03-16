Jennifer Aniston’s Glittering Gown Matches Her Golden Hair At ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Photocall

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston wowed in a glittering gold dress alongside her 'Murder Mystery 2' co-star Adam Sandler at the film's photocall in Paris on Mar. 16.

March 16, 2023 8:05PM EDT
Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

No one shined brighter than Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, 54, did during the Murder Mystery 2 photocall in Paris on Thursday night! For the night on the town alongside her co-star Adam Sandler, 56, the blonde beauty rocked a chic gold gown that featured a plethora of glitter embellishments and gently graced the floor with its length. Notably, the dress’ pale gold hue matched her famous tresses and also donned tiny spaghetti straps. Jennifer completed the look with a sexy white fur shall (not pictured), a dainty bracelet, and a simple ring.

Jennifer Aniston rocked a gold dress at the ‘Murder Mystery 2’ photocall in Paris. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Adam, who starred alongside the 54-year-old in the film’s first movie, looked dapper in a navy blue suit! The proud dad-of-two wore a pinstripe suit, which he paired with a matching dark tie, and casual black suede sneakers. Jennifer and Adam embraced on the red carpet in front of the Eiffel Tower and also posed with a few of their other co-stars, including Mélanie Laurent, Dany Boon, Jeremy Garelick, and Kuhoo Verma.

Their night on the red carpet comes just hours after the LolaVie founder appeared on The Morning with Adam. During the morning interview about the film, Jennifer accidentally let a curse word slip when chatting with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. When Adam recalled one of their scenes in the film, he admitted he “snuck up and pushed her” while they filmed on top of the Eiffel Tower. “I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!” Phillip said, to which Jennifer replied, “Yeah, just for s**** and giggles.”

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler at the ‘Murder Mystery 2’ photocall. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

After she realized she cursed during a TV interview, Jennifer covered her mouth in embarrassment and apologized. “Sorry about that,” Holly chimed in. Jennifer then joked, “I’m sure you could bleep that,” however, Phillip confirmed, “No, no — it’s live.” Oops! “At least you said ‘giggles.’ There was happiness after that!”, Adam joked in an attempt to diffuse his pal’s shame. Later on, The Morning Show star gushed about how much fun she has been having spending time in Paris for the film’s press run. “We were spoiled having come to vacation here and we’ve done many press junkets,” she told viewers. “But to be able to be here and work here, which was our job, it was incredible.”

The first installment of the hit Netflix film was first released in June 2019 and starred Jennifer, Adam, Luke Evans, and Gemma ArtertonMurder Mystery saw the dynamic duo play an onscreen husband and wife who end up getting framed for a murder aboard Luke Evan’s character’s boat. Now, in the second installment, the couple will face new challenges when they vacation in Paris and a private island for a friend’s wedding. Murder Mystery 2 is set to hit the streaming platform on Mar. 31.

