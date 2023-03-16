Jennifer Aniston Curses In TV Interview After Not Realizing Show Was Live: Watch

It all began simply enough on Thursday (Mar. 16) morning. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, costars for the upcoming Murder Mystery 2, sat down with Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield of This Morning to discuss the film – and it all went haywire when Jennifer, 54, dropped an s-bomb. The curse word came when the Friends alum discussed how some of the stunts in the movie were “actually real.” “There’s real, there’s some creation, but Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower,” said Adam, 56. “They called ‘action,’ and she didn’t jump, and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction.”

“I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!” said This Morning host Phil. Jennifer remarked, “Yeah, just for s**ts and giggles.” Immediately, Jennifer knew she had messed up and she covered her mouth as everyone laughed at her faux pas. “Sorry about that,” said Holly, apologizing to the viewers. Jennifer said, “I’m sure you could bleep that.” “No, no — it’s live,” said Phil in his laughter. While Jen seemed embarrassed, Adam wasn’t bothered. “At least you said ‘giggles.’ There was happiness after that!”

Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to the 2019 Netflix film. In the first film, New York cop Nick (Sadler) and his wife, Audrey (Aniston), were on a European vacation when they were framed for the death of a billionaire. In the sequel, set four years after the first film they’re “full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island,” according to Deadline.

The two find themselves in trouble when the groom is kidnapped for ransom. “Nick and Audrey Spitz embark on the high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and a long-awaited trip to Paris,” writes Deadline.

Murder Mystery 2 marks the third movie starring both Adam and Jennifer. In addition to the first Murder Mystery film, the two appeared opposite each other in 2011’s Just Go With It.

Murder Mystery 2, set for a Mar. 31 release on Netflix, is directed by Jeremy Garelick and stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon.