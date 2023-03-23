Ben Affleck Cheats On Dunkin’ & Grabs Starbucks Drinks While Out With Son Samuel, 11: Photos

The 'Gone Girl' star enjoyed a frozen drink from his beloved Dunkin's rival, while walking alongside his youngest child.

Ben Affleck changed up his coffee habits while out for a walk on Wednesday, March 22. While the Oscar-winner, 50, is noted for his love of Dunkin, he was spotted with a Starbucks frappuccino in hand while taking a walk with his son Samuel11. The father-son duo enjoyed their beverages while out for a stroll through Los Angeles.

Ben took a phone call and sported a blue sweater and a pair of black pants under a puffy gray jacket. He completed his look with a pair of Nike Air Jordans (which is fitting ahead of the release of his sneaker biopic Air). His son appeared to be wearing a basketball uniform and a pair of red sneakers. Samuel also seemed to have a drink from Starbucks, but he appeared to have finished it in the photos.

True to his Boston roots, Ben’s love of Dunkin has been well-documented. He’s been seen stocking up on coffee and other snacks from the chain. The Good Will Hunting star’s love for Dunkin even led to him starring in a Super Bowl commercial for the chain. In the ad spot, Ben surprised fans by working at a Dunkin drive-thru and giving them their coffee, only to get caught by his wife Jennifer Lopez

After Ben’s hilarious commercial, the actor also revealed what his go-to order from Dunkin is in a February interview with PeopleBen admitted that he keeps it simple. “It’s not all that exciting, really. It’s just iced coffee, milk, and two sugars, sometimes Splenda,” he told the outlet. “I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk, [but if you really want to know, sometimes I forget.”

Even though Ben’s love of Dunkin is a bit of a meme, he has been spotted enjoying Starbies on a few occasions. He’s been seen getting coffee from the chain with J.Lo on a few occasions. It’s not clear what his go-to Starbucks order is, but he does seem to go for frozen drinks when he does go there.

