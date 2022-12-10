Ben Affleck Puts Arm Around Jennifer Lopez On Cute Starbucks Date: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they hit up a Starbucks! The Town actor, 50, sweetly put his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee chain in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Dec. 9 in the images published by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping on a milkshake style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t appear to have picked up any of their famous seasonal holiday beverages. They seemed to be in good spirits as the “Dear Ben” singer laughed at whatever he was saying, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together.

Jennifer was casually dressed yet still luxe in an argyle pattern sweater by Valentino that included black and various shades of beige. She paired the holiday-ready knit with a loose fitting pair of black pants, along with a camel colored lug sole boot. Meanwhile, Ben sported his go-to button down plaid shirt — this time in a blue shade — along with black skinny jeans and Nike low dunk sneakers.

Just last weekend, the married duo were seen Christmas tree shopping in Los Angeles with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! A large Balsam tree was later seen being loaded onto a Cadillac SUV and presumably headed back to their home to begin the celebration of the family’s first Christmas since Ben and J.Lo officially tied the knot in August 2022.

There’s going to be plenty more “Bennifer” in store come the new year, as the Maid In Manhattan star just announced a new project inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben dubbed This Is Me…Now. The album is a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which detailed their initial romance from 2002 – 2004 which lead to a called off wedding and engagement. “It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life,” Jennifer said of their relationship now to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, while teasing the project. “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending,” she added.