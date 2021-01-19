Ben Affleck Has Dunkin’ Donuts Delivered To His House After Ana de Armas Breakup: See First Pics Since Split

Ben Affleck stepped outside of his LA home for the first time since his breakup with Ana de Armas went public. See pics of the actor picking up his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts.

Ben Affleck‘s personal life might be going through another transition, but his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts order has remained steadfast. The actor, 48, was spotted outside of his Los Angeles home on January 19, picking up the coffee order that had been dropped off to his house. The Argo and Good Will Hunting Oscar winner sported a relaxed, mostly gray-hued outfit, including a T-shirt designed with a black lightening bolt.

The talented leading man, who has been spotted with his preferred caffeinated beverage on more than one occasion, paid no mind to photographers as he grabbed his order and went back inside. But this it the first time that fans have seen Ben since his breakup with girlfriend of nearly one year Ana de Armas. News broke on January 18 that Ben and the talented Knives Out star, 32, called it quits.

“This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People in an initial report. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Once the initial news was made public, photos surfaced of a cardboard cutout of Ana being thrown into the garbage just outside of Ben’s house! The Golden Globe nominated actress also sported a brand new ‘do during an appearance in a new video, which fans circulated on social media. It appears, however, that since news of Ben and Ana’s split went public that other reasons for their breakup came to light.

“Ben is not in a place to start a new family,” a source shared with Page Six. “Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue to be, his focus.” Prior to dating Ana, Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner, 48, from 2005-2018. The pair share three children together — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8. On previous occasions, Ana spent time with Ben and Jennifer’s children and appeared to get along with them incredibly well!

But planning for their future family was not in the cards for the pair. Ben and Ana met on the set of the forthcoming feature Dark Waters and their on-set chemistry grew into a flourishing relationship. The two were together for roughly 10 months before going their separate ways.