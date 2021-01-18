Ana de Armas Cardboard Cutout Gets Thrown In Trash Outside Ben Affleck’s House After Split

A carboard cutout of Ana de Armas, which Ben Affleck’s kids were previously seen holding, was spotted getting put in a dumpster outside his house on the same day reports of their split made headlines.

It looks like things are really over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas! On the same day the sad news that the couple reportedly split made waves, a cardboard cutout of the 32-year-old actress was photographed being thrown in a trash bin outside the 48-year-old actor’s Los Angeles area home. The man throwing it out seemed to be a landscaper and the move was definitely a sign that Ben doesn’t want any reminders of the beauty in his eyesight. Check out the pics HERE!

The cutout, which shows Ana laying on her side with her feet up while leaning her head on one hand and smiling, appears to be the same one Ben’s kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 48, were seen playing with last summer. Seraphina, 12, was seen running and holding it outside with her siblings, including Violet, 15, and Sam, 8, before putting it on Ben’s front lawn. The act appeared to be a prank on the Good Will Hunting star and proved the kids were already used to the dark-haired gal being a part of their lives.

The brood was also spotted out and about with Ana on more than one occasion, including the first time in May 2020. Whether they were walking their pets or going out for a treat, they seemed comfortable and happy to get to know their dad’s new lady love. In Apr., around Ana’s birthday, a source told us that Ben was still waiting to let the kids meet her because of the pandemic and other things.

“It’s doubtful Ben is going to introduce his kids to Ana on her birthday, especially with everything going on right now with the pandemic. Safety is a priority and it’s just not the time while everyone is quarantined to be introducing his kids to new people,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ben will likely just spend the day with Ana and relax, walk their dogs, have a nice dinner. She isn’t high maintenance and while he wants to go out of his way to make her feel special, she isn’t the type to put that kind of pressure on him.”

Ben and Ana first met on the set of Deep Water in 2020 and were soon seen hanging out together. Their split was apparently “mutual” and they still care for each other. “This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”