Ana de Armas Shows Off New Short Hair Makeover After Ben Affleck Split — Before & After Pics

Ana de Armas revealed her short hair makeover and new bangs while making a cameo on a YouTube livestream. It was filmed just a day before the ‘Knives Out’ actress’s split with Ben Affleck was reported.

Ana de Armas, 32, has undergone a major hair makeover. The Knives Out actress showed off a short bob that hung just below her ears while making an appearance on a live stream for her friend’s YouTube series, Claudia Muma en “Ser mamá es De Madre, on Jan. 17. It was a big change: Ana not only chopped off many inches but got short, choppy bangs as well.

This was Ana’s first time showing off the new ‘do to many fans all at once, but it wasn’t the first time she had teased the makeover on social media. Her friend, Claudia Muma, actually previewed the new look in Instagram Story posts at the end of Dec. 2020, although the holiday pictures had largely gone unnoticed at the time — you can see those photos below.

Ana’s hair previously hung below her shoulders, as you can see in a photo from her trip to New York City in Nov. 2020 below. So, this was quite the change for the Bond girl, reflective of the other big changes happening in her life — like a reported breakup.

Ana has reportedly split from Ben Affleck, 48, after nearly one year of dating, according to a report from People that surfaced on Jan. 18. “This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told the outlet. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Ben and Ana came into each other’s lives to co-star in the upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water, which began filming in late 2019 and continued shooting in early 2020 (they were also seen on the set in Nov. 2020). The co-stars sparked romance rumors after taking a trip to Ana’s home country of Cuba together in March of 2020, right before the coronavirus outbreak across the world. They proceeded to quarantine together in Los Angeles, and were often seen going on romantic walks together and hanging out with Ben’s kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8.