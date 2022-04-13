See Pics

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted On Romantic Coffee Date After Getting Engaged

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez coffee date
Max Lopes- Vasquez/BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss in front of the cameras while dropping off his son Samuel at his swimming class in Pacific Palisades.Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Feb 2022
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez and Boyfriend Ben Affleck are still going strong as they engage in a steamy PDA session on a sidewalk in NYC.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Less than one week after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement, the couple was spotted out on a romantic coffee date.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, were spotted enjoying a romantic coffee date just days after announcing that they plan to tie the knot. The newly engaged couple, who revealed the exciting news on April 8, headed out to Starbucks in the trendy West LA for some freshly brewed beverages.

The Batman star sat behind the wheel of a black Mercedes sedan while driving his lady love around town. He wore a colorful flannel button down shirt while maneuvering through the driveway of the popular coffee chain.

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez coffee date
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a romantic coffee date (Max Lopes- Vasquez/BACKGRID)

J.Lo looked stunning as usual as she sat alongside her fiancé while deciding what to order. She wore a casual white shirt with short sleeves and a scoop neck. She wore her caramel brown locks in soft waves which fell past her shoulders. Jen polished off her low-key look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and she opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & 2nd Engagement

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater, in Los Angeles "Marry Me" Photo Call, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Feb 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez head to a dance studio on Sunday. Ben is seen grabbing J-lo by her toned waist as they head into dance studio, they were accompanied by Jen's daughter Emme and Jen's assistant who was documenting their day. The superstar was seen in a pair of JLO leggings and mustard colored cropped sweated shirt. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although the Hustlers star recently showed off her huge green engagement ring, the diamond bauble was not photographed as J.Lo kept under the radar for the car trip. Meanwhile, the former American Idol judge took to social media the day before and shared details surrounding the romantic proposal about how Ben popped the question for the second time.

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez coffee date
The couple’s outing comes days after their engagement announcement (Max Lopes- Vasquez/BACKGRID)

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote in her “On The JLo” newsletter which she sent out on Apr. 12. The singer revealed that the Justice League actor asked her to marry him while she was naked! “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

The couple’s outing comes a day after the pair were spotted house hunting in the glitzy Beverly Hills neighborhood. The pair checked out a few gorgeous, sprawling estates in the posh community. Some of the mansions they checked out included an idyllic enclave priced at $65 million for 30,000 square feet as well as a scenic spot nearby for $75 million, with 27,816 square feet, gorgeous views of the hills, a large backyard and pool area. The house-hunting trip comes after the duo’s deal on a $55 million Bel-Air property fell out of escrow. It’s unclear what lead to the collapse of of the deal, but it seems that Bennifer now has their eyes on greener (and cream-colored) pastures!