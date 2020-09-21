Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale & More: Every Handsome Hunk To Ever Play Batman

Robert Pattinson isn’t the first dashing actor to take on the role of Batman, and he likely won’t be the last. Take a look back at all the notable actors who have donned the Batman cape.

The Batman franchise is still alive and kicking with Robert Pattinson, 34, as the newest actor to be playing the Caped Crusader. The character of Batman/Bruce Wayne has a long history that goes back decades. Some of the best actors in Hollywood have played Batman at some point in their careers.

From Rob to George Clooney, 59, each version of Batman has been memorable in some way. While some Batman movies didn’t get the best reviews, the actors who have played Batman will be a part of history regardless. Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes, and it’s the chance of a lifetime to get to wear the Batsuit.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson will be the latest actor to take on the role of the Caped Crusader. He will star in The Batman, which is set to be released on Oct. 1, 2021. The first glimpse of the Twilight alum in the Batman suit was revealed in Feb. 2020 by director Matt Reeves, and Rob certainly did not disappoint.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, 48, made his debut as Batman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His version of Batman was a little bit older than previous iterations, but he still brought all the action. Ben reprised his role as The Dark Knight in Justice League. He was supposed to star in his own standalone movie, but that eventually fell through. Ben will play Batman again in the upcoming superhero film The Flash. The Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale, 46, played Batman in 3 blockbuster movies: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Christian and director Christopher Nolan are largely credited with reviving the Batman franchise after the flop of Batman & Robin. The Dark Knight is widely regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made.

George Clooney

George Clooney only played The Dark Knight for one film: Batman & Robin. The movie was released in 1997 and actually flopped at the box office. Despite the star power of George, it wasn’t enough to save the movie. George has been open about the fact that he “wasn’t good” in the movie and that it “wasn’t a good film.”

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, 60, took over the role of Batman from Michael Keaton, 69, in Batman Forever, which was released in 1995. Val’s Batsuit was notable because it was the first Batman suit to have rubber nipples on it. In Batman Forever, the Caped Crusader was joined by Robin, played by Chris O’Donnell.

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton played The Dark Knight in Batman and Batman Returns. At first, Michael’s casting caused some controversy because he had done mostly comedic roles prior to the superhero flick. Michael faced off against Jack Nicholson’s Joker, and the film became a massive hit. Batman was followed by the 1992 sequel, which featured Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.

Adam West

Adam West starred as the titular Batman in a 1960s TV series. The series ran from 1966 to 1968. The show was particularly campy, with Batman and Robin regularly facing off against notorious villains. He also starred in the 1996 feature film Batman. Adam sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 88.