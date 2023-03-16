Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Grammy Memes & Reveals What He Said To J.Lo During Viral Moment

Ben Affleck revealed what went down at the 2023 Grammys when he became a viral meme! The Oscar-winning actor opened up about all the speculation surrounding the moment he looked upset while sitting next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez, and whispered something to her. Yes, the whisper was a “husband-and-wife thing,” according to the star, but he also wasn’t bothered by social media going crazy over the clip of it, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I had a good time at the GRAMMYs. My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun,'” he told the outlet in an interview published Thursday, March 16.

As for what exactly the gorgeous couple were whispering, it had to do with Ben finding out it wasn’t exactly all “fun” at the event when the cameras were closing in on them. “I saw [GRAMMY host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” Ben explained. “I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f****** not leave.’ He added, “That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’ Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

Although the Justice League star said he has attended events “bored” and “drunk” in the past, it wasn’t until this Grammy appearance that some fans speculated the star was using alcohol. Ben said he was taken aback by those trolls, as he has been proud of his recent sobriety.

“I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk,” he said. “[But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting.”

Of course, shortly after the memes went viral, Jennifer took to her Instagram to ensure fans that the night was peachy keen. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned a short video of their night together at the Grammys.

In the end, according to Ben, he isn’t too bummed out about being a viral meme. “At a certain point, I am who I am,” he told THR.