Ben Affleck’s Reaction To J.Lo Showing Him He Became A Meme At Grammys Revealed

Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.

“I didn’t know about the meme of Ben Affleck being upset at award shows,” said Anna, who added that she didn’t talk to Ben because he “didn’t look happy” to be there. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again,'” she said in her video. “Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression.”

“I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey, this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like, ‘Jesus Christ,'” added Anna. “But they were super lovey-dovey. Their hands were always intertwined. I don’t know how to describe it – they just were.” So, any discussion of divorce can be squashed. Also, according to Anna, the two left early, and when they departed, Ben “took the skirt of her dress and lifted it up too much, and J.Lo was like, ‘Honey!’ It was really silly.”

As to why Ben seemed a bit grumpy, Entertainment Tonight reported that both he and J.Lo had “been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired. He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.” ET also reported that J.Lo was understanding of Ben’s mood and that despite his exhaustion, they “made sure to have a good night together.”

Next time, Ben will have to make sure the following awards show he attends has a decent coffee bar – or that he can smuggle in a cup of Dunkin’. Ben’s love for the coffee chain is well-known, and it will become even more apparent when he stars in Dunkin’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial. His better half will also make a cameo. Expect Ben’s mood to be much better during this Big Game spot.