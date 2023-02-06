Ben Affleck Goes Viral For Looking Bored As He Sits With J.Lo On Grammys Date Night

Ben Affleck attended the Grammy Awards with his wife Jennifer Lopez, but he didn’t seem all that thrilled to be there. Ben and Jen skipped the red carpet, but were seated in the front of the room at the award show. J.Lo was in attendance as a presenter, and Ben was by her side for the four hour show. However, every time the cameras panned to him, he looked “miserable,” according to fans on Twitter.

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

At one point, everyone was up on their feet dancing along to a performance, but when the cameras panned to Ben and Jen, he was barely nodding his head along to the song. “Ben Afleck wants to go home Jen,” someone captioned a video of the moment on Twitter. At another moment, Jennifer was shaking along to the music in her seat, while Ben looked around the room unenthusiastically.

Ben Affleck worrying if P Diddy was going to perform in 50 Years of Hip Hop …. pic.twitter.com/JEhzDApVTa — Stacy Wofsy (@wofsy_stacy) February 6, 2023

After one commercial break, host Trevor Noah was sitting right next to Jen and Ben to begin the next segment. The two appeared to not realize that the cameras had begun rolling again, and a brief interaction between them took place. Ben whispered in Jen’s ear and she appeared to slightly scold him in response. Once they realized the cameras were on them, though, Jennifer came to attention and smiled for viewers at home.

I’m sorry but this is one miserable man ! #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/Arub523rSz — PROUD TRUMP HATER 🌊🌊🌊 (@azardey3) February 6, 2023

Fans on Twitter began trolling Ben for his reactions to everything happening. “Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks,” one person joked, while another added, “Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the Grammys watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground.”

Sometime this year, Jennifer will release her new album, This Is Me…Now, which is a follow up to the 2002 record This Is Me…Then. The first album was put out during Jen and Ben’s first romance, which led to them calling off their engagement in 2004. However, the two reconnected and got back together in 2021. They finally made it down the aisle during the summer of 2022, and Jen sings about rekindling the relationship on her new record.