Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Romantic Date Night At The 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted having a romantic date night at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5! While sitting side by side in the audience, J.Lo was seen wearing a dark blue Gucci dress with a high slit and deep-plunging neckline. The gown was also covered in diamond beads, and she accessorized her gorgeous look with chunky diamond necklaces by Bulgari, along with her massive engagement and wedding rings. Meanwhile, Ben looked dapper in a suit and tie, and his wedding band could also be seen as he and J.Lo were spotted by the cameras inside the Crypto.com arena.

J.Lo, who married her on-again/off-again love in 2022, was on hand to present the first award of the night — Best Pop Vocal Album. Those nominated were ABBA, Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Coldplay, but it was Harry who ended up taking home the award. Harry was obviously thrilled to be named as one of the night’s early winners, but we were more excited by Jen and Ben’s cute date night.

Ben didn’t go up on stage with Jen, but he looked happy to be there with her in the audience. And fans were also happy to see them together. “#Bennifer in the house!!,” one Twitter user wrote, while another posted a video of the couple in the audience and captioned it with “Mr and Mrs Affleck” and a teary-eyed emoji.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which were hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row, were full of surprising moments, but it was J.Lo and Ben’s date night that got the biggest smile out of us.