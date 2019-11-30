Ben Affleck Is ‘Doing Well’ After His Relapse: ‘He’s Taking His Sobriety Very Seriously’

Ben Affleck recently spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel!

Ben Affleck, 47, is read to stay sober. “Ben’s doing well and looking great after the relapse,” a source close to the actor confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s taking his sobriety very seriously.” Ben made headlines after he was spotted looking inebriated on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. In a video captured by TMZ, the actor — who was wearing a wearing a suit and a skull mask — appeared to be stumbling outside of the party as he was helped by a female friend. While the night out could be perceived as an innocent night of fun, Ben’s history with alcoholism is concerning — especially after the actor’s 2018 trip to rehab.

Since the incident, Ben has been regularly spending time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, and their three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7. “Ben and Jen have worked really hard to co-parent well,” the insider continued. “They spent Thanksgiving together for the kids sake. It was a no brainer for them and the kids were happy about it. It’s just their way of life and it works for them. They’ll always put them first. The day was great and it was a nice holiday.”

Ben and Jen could write the book on co-parenting, as the pair regularly attending 10-year-old Seraphina’s soccer games and share the responsibility of picking up the kids from school! The pair, who married back in 2005, announced their separation in June 2015 after a decade of marriage. They eventually filed for divorce in 2017, and finalized the process last year.

“It happens, it’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” Ben later said of his incident at the Halloween party. He didn’t appear to have a rough recovery, as he was right back at his doting dad duties as he helped the kids decorate Jen’s house for the holiday the next morning.