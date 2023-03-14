Malala Shares Photos With Rihanna At The Oscars: ‘Always Love Meeting Royalty’

Malala Yousafzai is in awe of Rihanna just like the rest of us! The activist got the chance to meet RiRi at the Oscars, and shared a photo from the epic moment on her Instagram Story. “Always love meeting royalty,” she captioned the shot, which featured her approaching Rihanna in her seat. Rihanna had an animated smile on her face as she spoke to the 25-year-old.

In the photos, Rihanna is wearing her third outfit of the night, so it appears that the interaction happened after the singer’s performance at the show. Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sheer and leather dress, which put her baby bump on full display. For her performance of “Lift Me Up,” which was nominated for an Oscar, Rihanna changed into a bejeweled jumpsuit, before finally putting on the green crop top and skirt that she is wearing in the Malala photo.

While Rihanna was at the show for her performance and nomination, Malala was there to support one of the nominated documentaries, Stranger at the Gate. The documentary tells the story of Richard “Mac McKinney admitting to his hatred of Muslims and sharing plans to bomb the Islamic Center in Muncie, Indiana. However, after he visited the mosque for intel on the people he hated so much, things “took an unexpected turn.” The doc is told from the point of view of the mosque’s congregants, as well as Mac’s family members.

While in her seat at the Oscars, Malala was actually put on the spot by host Jimmy Kimmel. During one of his bits, Jimmy asked Malala if she thought Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine during the infamous Don’t Worry Darling “spit-gate” fiasco in 2022. Rather than give into the gossip, Malala simply responded, “I only talk about peace.” After the show, she took to Twitter to add, “Treat people with kindness.” (For the record, it’s been confirmed that Harry did NOT spit on Chris, despite viral videos suggesting otherwise).