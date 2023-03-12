Malala Yousafzai Sparkles In Silver Dress At 2023 Oscars

Malala Yousafzai is all grown up and gorgeous! The activist attended the 2023 Academy Awards and hit the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. She wore a sparkling long-sleeved ensemble, which featured a hood attached at the neckline. Her award show look was complete with full glam makeup, including a bold red lip color that stood out against the silver dress. All in all, the ensemble was absolute perfection!

Nearly 11 years ago, Malala was shot in an assassination attempt for her activism in Pakistan. Despite being shot in the head, Malala survived and recovered. She was just 14 years old at the time of the shooting. By the age of 17, Malala had won a Nobel Peace Prize as recognition for her education activism. She is the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Malala got married to Asser Malik in November 2021, and he was by her side as she walked the Oscars red carpet. The two looked like a picture perfect couple as they posed for photos together. Asser was dapper in his black tuxedo, and the couple definitely fit right in with the biggest movie stars of the year at the star-studded event.

Malala and Asser got married at her home in Birmingham, England. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” the activist wrote on Instagram at the time of the wedding. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” Malala wore a gorgeous, pink beaded ensemble to her wedding ceremony, and she looked simply stunning. The lovebirds took gorgeous photos outside amongst the trees, providing a gorgeous fall background for the special day.