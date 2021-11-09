Asser Malik: Everything To Know About Malala Yousafzai’s New Husband

The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9.

Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.

The couple look completely in love with each other and excited to venture on their loving journey through life. Here’s everything you need to know about Asser.

He Works For The Pakistan Cricket Board

While Malala is well-known as an activist, her now-husband works in the sports world. He’s a General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s shared tons of photos from various cricket events on his Instagram.

How Long Has Asser Been With Malala?

While it’s not clear how long Asser and Malala have been an item, as they’re both relatively private about their relationship on their Instagrams, the pair have at least known each other since June 2019. Asser shared a group selfie on his Instagram of himself cheering for Pakistan at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, U.K., and Malala was with him, and he tagged her in the caption.

He Used To Own A Cricket Franchise

Prior to taking on a job with Pakistan’s Cricketboard, Asser had a high-ranking role in an amateur league that revitalized Pakistani interest in the bat-and-ball sport. He was a “managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand,” according to ESPN cricinfo. He explained that his goals included “Reviv[ing] grassroots cricket in Pakistan” as well as giving amateur players a “proper hard ball cricket experience,” on his LinkedIn.

He Studied At Lahore University of Management Sciences

Asser listed the university on his LinkedIn profile. He said that he was a student there from 2008 to 2012. He said that he received a bachelor’s of science degree in economics and political science. He also noted that he was the president of Dramaline, an organization which did theater productions.