Ke Huy Quan Hugs ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Harrison Ford During Emotional Reunion At The Oscars

Nearly four decades later, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-stars Harrison Ford, 80, and Ke Huy Quan, 51, shared a warm embrace during the 95th Academy Awards on Mar. 12 (watch below). When Ke Huy and his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars won the award for Best Picture, the 51-year-old leaped into Harrison’s arms and even kissed him on the cheek! Ke Huy also jumped around in excitement and shook the 80-year-old with joy.

Ke Huy Quan freaks out and hugs his ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star Harrison Ford as #EverythingEverywhere wins best picture at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nXh700iKbe — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 13, 2023

Harrison and the former child actor both starred in the second and third installments of the Indiana Jones franchises. As many know, the Hollywood legend portrayed the role of Indiana Jones, while Ke Huy portrayed the character named Short Round. The latest Oscar-winner stopped acting for many decades, however, he returned to the silver screen for the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed project last year.

During the showstopping evening, EEAO took home a total of seven Oscars, with one of them being the prestigious Best Picture award. The Ho Chi Minh native also took home his first Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the above mentioned film. During his speech, Ke Huy made sure to thank his leading lady first, his wife, Echo Quan. “I owe everything to the love of my life. My wife Echo, who month after month, year after year, for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come,” he gushed on Mar. 12. “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

In addition, the proud award-winning actor thanked his mom, who he noted is 84 years old! “My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching!”, his emotional speech began. “Mom! I just won an Oscar!” Later, after the crowd cheered him on, Ke Huy explained how his journey started many years ago. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he continued through tears. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

As previously mentioned, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home nearly 10 awards that night! The full wins for the film include: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Achievement in Directing, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Best Achievement in Film Editing (Paul Rogers), and Best Motion Picture of the Year. Although they dominated and were the most-award film that night, the project lost four awards including: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Stephanie Hsu), and Best Achievement in Costume Design (Shirley Kurata).