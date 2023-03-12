Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Radiant In Sparkly Tan Dress At 2023 Academy Awards: Photos

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, looked happy and radiant on the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday. The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, wore a long-sleeved light tan dress covered in sparkly sequins. She added sparkly earrings to the look and showed off her classic short hairstyle.

In addition to being nominated for an individual Oscar, Jamie Lee is nominated with her Everything Everywhere All At Once castmates for the biggest award of the night, Best Picture. The successful feature is also up for awards in many other categories, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The film, which is about a Chinese-American mother traveling across time and space in order to save the multiverse, has also made a lasting impression with many wins at other big award shows earlier in the year, including the Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jamie Lee, who plays the role of IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film, was among one of the award recipients this season, when she won an individual Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category. She also won with the rest of the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. The night proved to be a memorable one when the legendary star kissed her co-star Michelle Yeoh after being announced the winner of her individual Screen Actors Guild Award.

After the kiss went viral, Jamie Lee admitted she didn’t even remember doing it until she saw it played back online and on television. “I didn’t know I actually kissed Michelle until they showed me,” she told ET at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month. “I’m telling you, the word shocked — you people, you must think we all think we’re gonna win things. I’m not of that ilk.”

“I don’t wake up and going like, ‘Mhm…gonna win,'” she continued. “I don’t think about it. I try not to think about it for one second because it’s not about that for me. It’s about the actual work I get to do, and the rest of this is sort of the make-believe part.”