Ke Huy Quan’s Wife Corinna Ke Quan: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Ke Huy Quan was a child actor known for ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and ‘The Goonies’

Ke Huy Quan won his first Golden Globe Award in 2023 and thanked his wife for his support

Ke Huy Quan’s wife, Corinna Ke Quan, is very supportive of his career, but prefers to stay out of the spotlight

Ke Huy Quan‘s career has enjoyed a strong comeback after the 2022 release of the film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, in which he played the supporting character of Waymond Wong. He won his first ever Golden Globe in Jan. 2023 at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role and is nominated for an Oscar. Ke Huy has expressed time and time again that he is both shocked and grateful that his career has been reinvigorated, especially after going through a huge slump ahead of and during the pandemic.

“I’m so grateful,” he stated on a Feb. 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I thought everybody had forgotten about me. But since the movie came out, there’s been so much positivity and so much kindness.” He continued, “I was at home like everybody else trying to stay safe. I was auditioning left and right, but sending self tapes. And what was interesting was I could not get a single job. Not one callback. Nobody wanted me.”

He expressed the same sentiment during his Golden Globe acceptance speech and revealed he nearly gave up on acting before he landed the role. He also thanked Steven Spielberg (who cast him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (who cast him in Everything Everywhere All At Once), and his wife, Corinna Ke Quan. “And last but not least, I want to thank the most important person in my life, the one person that has never stopped believing in me, my wife. I love you with all my heart,” he sweetly said. So, who is the woman who has supported him through it all? Read on to learn about Ke Huy Quan’s wife, Corinna Ke Quan.

When Did Ke Huy Quan and Corrina Ke Quan Get Married?

It is not clear when Ke Huy Quan and Corrina Ke Quan (who goes by “Echo”) tied the knot, as they keep their personal life very private. However, it is safe to say they have been married for several years, as the former child actor’s Golden Globes speech hinted that Corrina has been there with him for a long time and “through it all”. The pair met in the early 2000s when they both worked for Kar-Wai Wong, a celebrated Asian director, according to Vanity Fair. It is not known if they have kids.

Corrina Ke Quan Potentially Saved Ke Huy Quan’s Acting Career

Corrina does not appear to have any public social media and does not appear on her husband’s Instagram page. She also opted not to be photographed with Ke Huy at the Golden Globe Awards, showing how fiercely she wishes to protect her identity. Despite this, Ke Huy has mentioned his and his wife’s dynamic a couple of times to give a glimpse into his personal life.

For instance, he once admitted his wife is the reason he didn’t give up on acting. “I was going to be 50 years old. I didn’t know what it would be like to go and audition and get rejected again and again. I didn’t know whether Hollywood wanted me again,” Ke Huy told Vanity Fair in Dec. 2022 of his and his wife’s decision to have him try acting once more.

He also noted how patient Corrina was with him when he was training for this fanny pack fight scene in Everything Everywhere All At Once. “I practiced for a long time. The fanny pack is six or seven feet long, and I was constantly throwing this around, wrapping it around my neck and stuff. I ended up breaking a lot of things in the house, and my wife wasn’t too happy about that,” Ke Huy recalled to Entertainment Weekly in March 2022. “Can you imagine? It was just me swinging this fanny pack wherever I go, to the living room or the bedroom or the kitchen. I was doing it for months.”