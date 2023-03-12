Michelle Yeoh Wows In White Dior Dress At 2023 Academy Awards: Photos

Michelle Yeoh, 60, shined on the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday. The talented star posed in front of photographers in a gorgeous sleeveless white Dior dress that looked incredible on her. She paired it with a matching sparkly headpiece as her long hair was down, and she accessorized with sparkly dangling earrings.

Michelle’s appearance at the biggest film award show of the year comes as she’s nominated in the Best Actress category for her work in the 2022 hit movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. She played the role of Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American mother who is struggling with her laundromat business and travels across time and space in order to save the multiverse. She’s already received a lot of recognition for her incredible performance, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Michelle’s big win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards was a historical win. She became the first Asian woman to win an award in an individual category at the ceremony. She’s also become the first Malaysian to be nominated for an Academy Award, so she’s making quite an impact with her memorable hard work.

Before she stepped out on the red carpet for this year’s Oscars, Michelle sat down with Willie Geist for an open and honest interview about her rise to fame in Hollywood and what her experience was like when she first moved there to continue to pursue a long term acting career. “It was all stereotypes,” she said on the Sunday Today‘s March 5th episode. “I mean, it was every script that you read, the Asian has to come from Chinatown.”

She went on to explain that she realized she was different when she looked at other actors and directors trying to fulfill their Hollywood “dream” in the industry. “For the first time … I understood that I’m a minority,” she said. “I almost couldn’t understand the word. It was, like, ‘I think I better look it up in a dictionary.’ What the hell is a minority?”

Despite the challenges that followed, Michelle didn’t give up and credited her success with never letting her belief in herself waiver. “It’s not giving up,” she said. “It’s, like, believing that it’s possible.”