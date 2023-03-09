Everything Everywhere All At Once: All The Awards The Movie Has Won In 2023

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a genre-bending 2022 film

The incredible cast of the film includes Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan

The movie has made history with its numerous nominations for Asian actors

Everything Everywhere All At Once proved an instant classic with its incredible windfall during the 2023 award season! The genre-bending film, which was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as “Daniels”), premiered in April 2022 and its stellar reviews made it the little movie that could, winning quite a few prestigious trophies for the duo.

With an incredible cast of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film swept the acting categories as well. The layered plot, summarized as a woman’s madcap adventure hopping through different multiverses, allowed the stars to stretch their acting chops. It also allowed a few historic wins, as Michelle, Ke Huy and Stephanie were the first Asian actors to get nominations from various voting groups. Keep reading to learn about all the recognition Everything Everywhere All At Once has received at the awards shows!

BAFTA

The British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Feb. 17, 2022 and kicked off the winning streak for Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO). Although it was only one win out of 10 nominations, for Best Editing, the film made a big splash. The German film All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winner of the night, taking home seven awards including Best Film and Best Director.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards arrived in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, and with it came some heavy recognition for the film. It an unexpected sweep, Michelle, Ke Huy and Jamie Lee all won their respective categories! The film also took home the ceremony’s top prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Let’s just say the whole ‘EEAAO’ team looked over the moon to take the stage together for the ensemble win.

Independent Spirit Awards

The movie was the big winner at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4, only missing one win out of its eight nominations. It took home the Best Feature trophy, Michelle won best lead performance, while Stephanie won best breakthrough performance and Ke Huy won best supporting performance, beating out his co-star Jamie Lee. The Daniels also won best screenplay and best director, while Paul Rogers won best editing for the film.

“Without our community, our families, and the independent film community, the script would’ve never become what it is,” Daniel Kwan said after winning best screenplay, while Daniel Scheinert added, “Screenplays are hard to read sometimes and ours was especially scary to read, so thank you to everyone who believed in it.”

Golden Globes

In January, the Golden Globes helped kick off the awards season, but it was a mixed bag of results for ‘EEAAO.’ Michelle and Ke Huy won their acting categories, but Jammie Lee lost, as well as the Daniels for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The movie lost out in Best Motion Picture as well.

Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once could end up sweeping the 2023 Academy Awards! The sci-fi dramedy procured a leading 11 nominations, with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ coming in second, tied at nine nominations. When Jimmy Kimmel closes out the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, March 12, fans will finally know if ‘EEAAO’ won any of these categories: Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress (two), Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Editing.