Florence Pugh Rocks Short Shorts & Wears Her Gown As A Top In Edgy Oscars Look

Florence Pugh went for an edgy look on the Oscars carpet and shook things up in a big way. The 27-year-old actress rocked the Oscars in a Valentino couture outfit that included a beige gown top and black short shorts. Flo noted on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show that she was going for a “romantic” and “punk” Oscars look.

She also wore a stunning Tiffany necklace and had her hair styled up in a unique updo. Florence will be presenting Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay with Andrew Garfield.

This marks Florence’s first Oscars since 2020 when she attended as a nominee. Florence earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She looked stunning in a teal Louis Vuitton dress for the occasion.

There’s no doubt that Florence has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars, as well as one of the most stylish. Her frequent collaborations with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray have made the actress one to watch whenever she steps out.

Florence is not afraid to take creative risks when it comes to her style. At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show, Florence wowed in a completely sheer sequined skirt and grey sweatshirt as she sat in the front row. Months earlier, she stunned in a sheer pink dress at Valentino’s Rome couture show.

When haters criticized the daring look, Florence took to Instagram to address the senseless backlash. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see… It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote.

The actress continued, “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f**k it and f**k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

When she’s not busy slaying the fashion game, Florence stays booked at busy. She stars in the upcoming drama A Good Person, written and directed by her ex Zach Braff. Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer will also be released in 2023. Just when you think her schedule can’t get more hectic, Florence is gearing up to film the Marvel film Thunderbolts.