Florence Pugh & Ex Zach Braff Reunite On The Red Carpet At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Who says exes can’t be friends? Although blonde bombshell Florence Pugh, 27, and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 47, split nearly a year ago, they put their personal issues aside and reunited at the UK premiere for their new movie, A Good Person, on Mar. 8. The film, which is notably directed by Zach, stars Florence and actor Morgan Freeman, 85. On the red carpet, Florence rocked a chic black crop top, plaid slacks, and on-trend gloves. She opted to style her hair in an elegant updo and tied the look together with bright-red lipstick.

Zach, for his part, looked dapper in an elegant plaid men’s suit complete with a white button-up shirt. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes and also left a few of his upper shirt buttons open to show off some skin. During the premiere, the former lovers even posed side-by-side and put their arms around each other in support. Both of the Hollywood A-listers notably smiled big for the cameras and appeared unphased by their recent breakup.

Aside from work, the 47-year-old took to Instagram two months ago to wish his ex-girlfriend a happy birthday on Jan. 3, per Page Six. In the since-deleted Instagram Story, Zach reportedly shared a black-and-white image of Florence and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, legend.” Following that, Florence appeared in Vogue‘s winter 2023 issue and dished about the hate they would get for their two-decade age gap. “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it,” she told the outlet in Jan. “They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters.”

As previously mentioned, Florence and her ex-beau dated from 2019 until sometime in the first half of 2022. They kept their split relatively low-key, as they didn’t want more people weighing in on it. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence told Harper’s Bazaar in Sept. 2022. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

By May 2022, the Don’t Worry Darling actress was spotted getting “cozy” with Will Poulter on a beach, however, that fling didn’t last long. Most recently, the rising starlet was spotted holding hands with non-celeb hunk Charlie Gooch on Feb. 15. As for Zach, he was previously linked to model Taylor Bagley, 35, from 2009 to 2014, per The US Sun. He also dated This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, for a brief time in 2004. It is unknown if he is dating someone new at this time. Zach and Florence’s movie is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Mar. 24.