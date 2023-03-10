Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 37, Kiss At Versace Show: Photos

Many celebrities attended the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on Mar. 9, including pop singing legend Cher, 76, and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37. The two were so loved up that they even shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet during their date night. Cher was pictured wearing a chic leather jacket, with matching blue leggings, and a corset-style top. She paired the look with platform boots and blue eyeshadow.

Her beau, who is nearly 40 years her junior, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. AE opted for a loose-fitted denim jacket, a button-up shirt, and loose trousers. His style of dress shoes also nearly matched the shape of Cher’s with a square-toed design. He completed his look with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. The lovers seemed giddy as they couldn’t stop smiling in the photos and kept their hands all over each other throughout the red carpet.

The “Believe” hitmaker was also spotted at the event alongside music legend Elton John, 75, who looked elegant in an entirely navy blue men’s suit. Elton styled his Versace look with his signature square-shaped sunglasses, a gold Versace necklace, and black dress shoes. A few other celebrities at the event included Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Lil Nas X, a pregnant Rumer Willis and her mom, Demi Moore.

Cher and Alexander’s outing comes just one day after the rapper revealed how “amazing” Cher is with his son, Slash, 3, in a new interview with TMZ. “Right now I’m just focused on Slash, my son,” he gushed, before adding that his girlfriend is “amazing” as a mother. When asked if AE got Cher’s son, Chaz Bono‘s “permission” to propose to her he said, “Chaz is my guy.” He also told the outlet they will have to “wait and see” about where the couple will host their lavish wedding. Finally, the music executive told the reporter that what made him “fall in love” with her was simply, “Cher being Cher.”

AE and his brunette beauty first met during Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2022 and she later confirmed their romance by sharing a photo of him via Twitter on Nov. 5, 2022. Since then, the one-time Grammy winner has defended their romance and clapped back at haters for talking about their age gap. “On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says [heart emoji] Doesn’t Know Math,” she wrote via Twitter on Nov. 24. Later, Cher appeared on episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Dec. 2, 2022, and gushed about her new man. “Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she told Kelly Clarkson. “He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome.”