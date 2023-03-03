Simone Biles Rocks Sexy Cutout Swimsuit By The Pool In Belize: Photo

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she rocked a completely cutout sparkly swimsuit while on vacation in Belize.

March 3, 2023 12:43PM EST
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Simone Biles is always showing off her incredible figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her sexy new Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted photos wearing a cutout brown sparkly one-piece swimsuit from her hotel Alaia Belize, while on vacation in Belize.

Simone posted the two photos of herself with the caption, “peace, love, @alaiabelize” In the photos, Simone wore a dark brown one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. As if the glittery swimsuit couldn’t get any sexier, there were two massive cutouts on either side of her waist, revealing her toned abs. Simone accessorized her sexy bathing suit with a white leather purse and she had her long hair down in natural curls while opting out of any makeup.

Simone has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits on her vacation and aside from this look, she posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg Bal Apparel jeans that read, “Mrs. Owens” across her butt. She styled the jeans with a white halterneck string bikini top and captioned the post, “soon to be mrs. owens guess our wedding date”

We’ve been loving all of Simone’s outfits lately and in another photo where she looked stunning, she rocked a strapless white dress with feathers lining the neckline while the waist was cinched in and wrapped around to one side revealing a hip-high slit that was also lined with feathers/ She posed by gold balloons that said “Bride,” and she topped her look off with oversized white sunglasses. Simone captioned the photo, “entering our bridal era.”

Simone got engaged to Jonathan Owens on Feb. 15, and the couple announced their engagement with a slew of photos. Jonathan sealed the deal with a massive oval-cut diamond that was insanely gorgeous.

