Simone Biles & Fiance Jonathan Owens Rock Matching Pajamas As They Cuddle Up On Christmas

Simone Biles was celebrating her holidays in the cutest way possible with her fiancé Jonathon Owens. The iconic Olympian took to her Instagram on Monday, Dec. 26. to share a photo of her and her NFL star beau cuddling up in front of a Christmas tree in a pair of adorable, matching pajamas. “Merry Christmas,” Simone wrote alongside the sweet photo album.

The holiday love fest comes after Simone teased her wedding dress for her fans in another recent Instagram post. After she picked out her dress at Galia Lahav LA, she shared a photo of herself in a mirror with just the back of the dress visible, captioning it, “on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️.”

Back on Valentine’s Day, the superstar athlete announced she was engaged to the football player. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post of Jonathan down on one knee. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”

“Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories a few weeks after the proposal. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full.”

Simone also recently revealed she will be attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, she isn’t certain at what capacity. “I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically,” she said on The Late Late Show. “I just don’t know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we’ll just have to see,” she added.

As fans recall, Simone withdrew herself from a few of the gymnastics events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics over her mental health and physical safety. “After the performance that I did, I didn’t want to go into the other events, so I thought I would take a step back,” she said in July 2021, following her decision to withdraw. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”