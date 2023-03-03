Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s Been Banned From Disneyland After Proposing To Fiancée There

“I will say, I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days,” Rebel Wilson announced on the Feb. 28 episode of The Daily Show. While talking with guest host and former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj about Disneyland social clubs (i.e. “Disney Gangs”) and proposing to Ramona Agruma at the theme park, Rebel, 43, admitted that she was not allowed to visit “the Happiest Place On Earth” for over a month. The ban doesn’t have to do with Rebel and Ramona’s relationship but with the Senior Year star violating a park rule.

“I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal at Disneyland, and I got officially banned for 30 days,” said Rebel. She didn’t seem that upset about the ban, especially since Disney gave her the option to pick when she had to serve the ban. “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland,’ [maybe] you’re away filming a movie or something?’ And I said, ‘Aw, June would be fine,'” she said. Hasan said this was a sign of her being a celebrity when Disney “works with you” to serve her sentence.

Rebel spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show about how she proposed to Ramona at Disneyland and sought permission first from the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. “He’s the big, big boss and I thought, well, if he says yes then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,” said Rebel (h/t Buzzfeed). “I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classic, and it was very, it was really romantic.”

“I was so overwhelmed that afterward, we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed,” Rebel said. “It was such a huge thing in my life…I literally collapsed on the floor for like five minutes.”

So continues a whirlwind year for Rebel. She went public with her relationship with Ramona, a Lemon Ve Limon designer, in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” wrote Rebel when sharing a photo of them together on Instagram. In November, Rebel welcomed her first child — daughter Royce — via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote online, calling the child her “little miracle.”