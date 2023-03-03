Katie Holmes Steps Out In Chilly NYC With Soaking Wet Hair After Off-Broadway Show: Photos

Katie Holmes proved she is a fashionista through and through as she looked super stylish while caught in the rain in New York! The gorgeous actress, who is currently starring in an Off-Broadway production of The Wanderers, was spotted leaving the Laura Pels Theater in New York on Friday, March 3. Rocking her signature flared denim pants and a camel-colored sherpa-lined coat, Katie kept bundled up, but managed to look chic as well.

The thespian was solo on her Big Apple outing, which is a rarity, as she loves to be accompanied by her adorable teenaged daughter Suri Cruise, whom Katie shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Katie even spent a recent shopping spree with Suri, which came just weeks after it was reported that Katie had broken up with musician Bobby Wooten III, after eight months together. The pair were first spotted together back in April, but earlier in December sources revealed that they split up to Us Weekly. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run,” an insider told the outlet.

Katie recently shared a rare glimpse into her life with Suri when she opened up about the role her mini-me daughter played in her latest movie Alone Together. The film — which the Dawson’s Creek star wrote, directed and starred in — features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, 16, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!”

The doting mom continued to gush about Suri, explaining, “She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.’”

According to the Batman Begins star, this isn’t the last time we’ll hear the dulcet tones of the daughter she shares with her ex Tom Cruise. “She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall,” Katie revealed, before adding with a laugh, “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”