Katie Holmes Reveals Whether She’d Do A ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Revival 19 Years After Finale

If you thought you’d see Joey Potter from Dawson’s Creek back on your screen after 19 years, think again. Katie Holmes, 43, was asked about the idea of a reboot and it is clear she doesn’t want to bring back the characters. For Katie, it seems that life on the creek is best to be left in the past.

“No [laughs]. I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives,” she told ScreenRant. “So I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think [so]. We all decided we don’t actually.”

View Related Gallery Dawson's Creek Cast: Then & Now: PICS Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1557566a) Dawson's Creek , Joshua Jackson, Kate Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams Film and Television

But did they all decide? Doesn’t sound like it if you talk to Katie’s costar Mary-Margaret Humes who played Dawson’s mother Gail Leery on the show. In fact, Mary admitted she actually wrote a treatment for a reboot that picked up where the characters left off back in 2003. Mary even told PEOPLE that it was a “strong possibility” back in March 2021. But it sounds like for Katie, Dawson’s Creek captured the specific time of the late ’90s well and that a revival of the series would be out of place.

Dawson’s Creek first made its mark on January 20, 1998, and remained an iconic teen drama that paved the way for many other series following its six-season run. The finale episode of the series aired on May 13, 2003, and launched much of the cast into their successful acting careers including the Emmy Award-winning actress Michelle Williams.

Katie’s most recent projects include the 2020 movie The Secret: Dare to Dream and Alone Together which was released on July 22, 2022. The 43-year-old has not remarried since her nasty divorce from the actor Tom Cruise. They have one daughter together, Suri Cruise, who was born in 2006.