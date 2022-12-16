Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten Reportedly Split After 8 Months: They ‘Didn’t Work Out’

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten, have reportedly gone their separate ways. Multiple sources confirmed the split to Us Weekly in a report published late on Friday, December 16. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” one insider told the outlet. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Katie and Bobby, but did not immediately receive a response.

Bobby and Katie were first linked in April, and by the time rumors started, he’d already met her mother. They made their red carpet debut at a premiere in Tribeca on June 15, holding hands and packing on the PDA. Meanwhile, Katie’s 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise, seemed to approve of the short-lived match. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, previously dated Jamie Foxx, though the duo never made an official red-carpet debut. She also briefly dated Emilio Vitolo. She was famously married to the Top Gun: Maverick star from 2006-2012. Suri, however, definitely seemed to like her mom’s new romance with the 33 year old musician. “Suri is 16 years old, and she knows what love is and she knows what heartbreak is. She knows what it means when two people share a real connection and she sees this with her mother and Bobby,” the source explained. “She is all for it. Bobby and Suri have gotten somewhat close because Katie has allowed this. He has been over to their house countless times, and he has been out with Katie and her daughter.”

The source concluded at the time, “He knows that Suri is Katie’s world, and he thinks she is a fantastic mom. He is an all-around good guy, and he has met Katie‘s entire family. They all think it is wonderful that she has found someone that does not want to keep her a secret and someone that will not be afraid to show his true feelings for her wherever they are at. She deserves this.”