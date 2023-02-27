‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Clarifies Her Sexuality After Kody Brown Split, Fan Speculation

No vagueness here! Sister Wives star Meri Brown, 52, opened up about her sexuality during an Instagram Live on Feb. 24. After many fans were speculating about her sexual orientation online, the now-ex of Kody Brown, 54, told her viewers that she is heterosexual. “I’ve got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I’m just gonna do it. I am …straight,” she said with a laugh in the video. “I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight.”

During the clip, Meri’s friend, Jenn Sullivan, shared that she recently saw an article that claimed the two ladies were romantically involved, to which Meri had plenty to say. “It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it,” she added. “I’m either dating this guy or dating this girl because people can’t seem to think I can be friends, completely platonic friends, with females or males.” After joking about whether or not to “believe those tabloids” Jenn replied, “you never know”, as the TV personality continued to chuckle.

Later, a fan asked the 52-year-old why she felt the need to reveal her sexuality. “Because it’s a common topic of conversation on whether or not I’m going to come out,” the blonde beauty replied. “And I’m coming out as being straight. So there you go.” Meri’s “coming out” moment comes nearly two months after she and Kody revealed that they decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage as of Jan. 10. The former couple got married in 1990 and first legally divorced in 2014, but later rekindled their romance until just recently.

Kody and Meri released a joint statement via her Instagram on Jan. 10 to announce the end of their relationship, which also came nearly one year after his and Christine Brown‘s divorce. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

In other Sister Wives news, Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, took to her YouTube channel to slam her father for his relationships with his wives and children on Feb. 19. Not only did Gwendlyn dish about Kody, but she also revealed that her sibling, Leon Brown, 27, is “safer” outside of the family. “It’s not that they’re not fitting in, it’s that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust,” she said of Meri’s transgender child. “They’ve found a safer community for themselves.” Leon came out as transgender in June 2022 and has since been “separating themselves” from the family.

The father-of-18 has welcomed all of his kids with various women, as he has had a total of four marriages thus far. Kody’s split from Meri is his most recent one, along with his 2022 split from Christine, however, he is still married to Robyn Brown, 44. “How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?”, Gwendlyn asked in the above mentioned clip. “Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don’t understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still. And I’m just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation.” Sister Wives is currently airing on TLC for its 17th season.