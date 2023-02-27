Meghann Fahy & Haley Lu Richardson Kiss To Celebrate ‘The White Lotus’ SAG Awards Win: Photo

Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson had a great time at PEOPLE’s SAG Awards after-party in Los Angeles on February 26. The White Lotus co-stars shared a kiss in front of photographers, after the stars of the HBO series won the SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. Haley, 27, wrapped one of her arms around Meghann, 32, and kissed her co-star smack dab on the lips. Haley was holding a glass of champagne during the friendly smooch, which was witnessed by their co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, 54.

Both Haley and Meghann looked gorgeous for the SAG Awards and the afterparty. Haley wore a strapless black dress with beaded embellishments. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and she left it like that for the afterparty. Meanwhile, Meghann stunned in a one-shouldered white dress with a sexy side cutout. The star’s blonde hair was curled at the bottom and she let it down for the star-studded night out.

Haley and Meghann starred in the critically acclaimed second season of The White Lotus, which took place in Sicily. After the cast won Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAGs, Haley and Meghann went on stage to accept the award with all their co-stars. F. Murray Abraham gave an acceptance speech on behalf of the cast of the Mike White-created series.

“This was the best job I ever had,” the 83-year-old Oscar winner said in his speech. “And not only because of this really remarkable, wonderful family of actors, but because Mike and David and Mark pulled together an international company of technicians and actors. And we all lived together in the same place, we all ate together, and we all worked together. So this is not only for the actors, this is for the entire company,” he added.

Season 2 of The White Lotus also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Leo Woodall, and Tom Hollander. HBO has renewed the show for season 3, which is rumored to take place somewhere in Asia. The first season was set in Hawaii.