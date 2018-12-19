Mike White: 5 Things To Know About The Emerging Threat On ‘Survivor’

After playing a bit of an erratic game to start this season of ‘Survivor,’ Mike White has emerged as a true threat during the last couple of weeks. Here’s everything to know about him ahead of the Dec. 19 finale!

If you asked Survivor: David vs. Goliath viewers two months ago if Mike White would win the show, it would’ve seemed a bit far-fetched. Now though, the 47-year-old very well could take home the $1 million prize! Mike is competing against Nick Wilson, Davie Rickenbacker, Alison Raybould, Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley in the show’s Dec. 19 finale. He made huge moves during the last two tribal councils, while also keeping up a solid social game, so he’s definitely established himself as a contender to win. Here’s more to know:

1. He’s a filmmaker/actor and you’ve totally seen some of his work! Mike’s most notable acting role is likely School of Rock, which he also wrote, specifically for its star, Jack Black. Jack and Mike have collaborated quite often, and even briefly had their own production company, Black and White, which closed in 2006. Mike helped create and executive produce HBO’s series, Enlightened, which he also served as a writer on. He has writing credits for Dawson’s Creek, Freaks & Geeks, Nacho Libre, Pitch Perfect 3 and many more, and acting credits in Pushing Daisies, Zombieland, and more!

2. He’s a fan of ‘Survivor’ & unintentionally helped produce season 29. Mike is actually a friend of Survivor’s host, Jeff Probst, and has been a fan of the show for years. In fact, back in 2014, ahead of Survivor: San Juan del Sur, Mike convinced Jeff to get rid of the Redemption Island twist. “I confided in him about the basic creative for Blood vs. Water and when I mentioned Redemption Island coming back, he had a very lackluster response — ‘Oh, you’re doing Redemption again?'” Jeff previously told Entertainment Weekly. “The works hit me like a stray, leftover Medallion of Power right between the eyes. We had debated Redemption Island during our Survivor creative meetings and for some reason hearing him say that at that moment tipped the scale.”

3. He’s competed on another CBS show. Before coming on Survivor, Mike was actually a contestant on The Amazing Race! He competed on the show’s 14th season, which aired in 2009, along with his dad, Mel. They came in sixth place. However, they then returned for Amazing Race: Unfinished Business in 2011, although they were eliminated second.

4. He’s in a relationship. Mike is openly bisexual, and is currently dating a man, who came to Fiji as Mike’s loved one on Survivor.

5. He’s well-educated. After growing up in Pasadena, California, Mike attended Polytechnic School and Wesleyan University.