Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Exchange Friendly Kiss After Mexico Vacation Together

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston got back to Los Angeles on June 21 after their fun girls’ trip in Mexico and they couldn’t help but share goodbye kisses before getting into their separate limos.

Courteney Cox, 55, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, proved they’re as close as can be when they sweetly said goodbye to each other in Los Angeles on June 21 after their fun-filled vacation in Mexico. The Friends stars were seen sharing a sweet goodbye kiss after touching down at LAX and getting in their own limos to head back home. Jennifer was dressed in a black tank top and large matching hat during the outing while Courteney flaunted an olive green jacket. The ladies were also alongside friends Mary McCormack, 50, and Amanda Anka, 50, the latter of who is married to actor Jason Bateman.

The Mexico vacation that Courteney, Jennifer and their friends came back from was in celebration of Courteney’s birthday, which took place on June 15. The actresses seemed to enjoy themselves immensely while looking gorgeous in figure-flattering bikinis, which they showed off at the Cabo San Lucas seashore and at a pool during the BFF vacay.

This wasn’t the only time Courteney and Jennifer were seen over the past few weeks. The good friends also met up with former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, 55, to celebrate Courteney’s special day in the days before the big Mexico trip. We’re not sure why Lisa didn’t go along for the getaway, but her presence at Courteney’s bash and many other events before then indicate she’s also just as close with her fellow sitcom gals as they are with each other!

When Courteney’s not hanging out with her girl friends, she’s enjoying time with her daughter Coco, 15, who she shares with ex David Arquette, 47. The proud mom recently let her pretty offspring wear the same exact dress she wore to the Snake Eyes premiere in 1998, and she looked just as good in it! “I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…,” Courteney captioned a pic of Coco wearing the dress on Instagram.