Adam DiMarco: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Playing Albie In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Adam DiMarco checked into The White Lotus season 2 and he’s already become one of the breakout stars after the first episode. The 32-year-old handsome actor is part of the ensemble cast that also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and more who play a group of vacationers staying at a resort in Sicily, Italy. Adam’s storyline definitely stands out so far this season — so let’s hope his character makes it out alive!

So, who is Adam DiMarco? From his Canadian roots, to his involvement in the music industry, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the talented star below.

1. Adam plays Albie in ‘The White Lotus’.

Adam stars in The White Lotus: Sicily as Albie Di Grasso, a recent Stanford graduate who is traveling with his grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and father Dominic (Michael Imperioli). In the first episode, Adam is sitting by the pool when he meets Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and they start flirting. We’re bound to get more scenes between these two as the season goes on.

Adam was born in Oakville, a town on Lake Ontario in Canada. He eventually moved to the United States to pursue his acting career.

3. He got his big break in a Disney Channel movie.

Adam starred in the 2012 Disney Channel film Radio Rebel opposite Debby Ryan. He played Gavin, the love interest of the main character Tara (played by Debby). Radio Rebel was Adam’s big break and exposed him to a larger audience for the benefit of his career.

4. He’s appeared in numerous TV shows already.

Adam’s impressive acting resume includes appearances in shows like the reboots of Charmed and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, plus The Magicians and The Order, according to his IMDb. He also appeared in one episode of The Good Doctor.

Adam is pursuing a music career while also working as an actor. He goes the name Good One as a musician. He’s released two singles, “Come Around” and “Sleepwalk.” Adam promotes his music on his Instagram.