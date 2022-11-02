Michael Imperioli’s Wife Victoria: Everything To Know About ‘Sopranos’ & ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Marriage

Michael Imperioli, 56, and his wife Victoria have been married for 26 years and are still going strong! The White Lotus actor and the blonde beauty have built a family life that appears to be fulfilling and inspirational to others over the years, especially in Hollywood. From sharing sweet moments on social media, to attending events together where they have showed off their love through PDA, the lovebirds seem like they were made for each other.

Find out more about Victoria and her marriage with Michael below!

When did Michael and Victoria start their romance?

It’s unclear exactly how Michael and Victoria met or when their romance began, but there are reports that sparks flew when they were both at the same bar in the 1990s. The two got to know each other long enough to fall in love and get married in Sept. 1996. Since then, they’ve managed to keep their marriage and family life pretty private, but still show off their love every now and then online and at professional events.

In Sept. 2020, Michael took to Instagram to share a rare young photo of them, which can be seen above, in honor of their 24th wedding anniversary. “OUR WEDDING DAY. 24 YEARS AGO TODAY. Love you so so much. Can’t imagine what I’d be without you. #anniversary #wedding #love,” he wrote in the caption.

Victoria was reportedly born in Russia.

Victoria, whose birth last name is Chlebowski, was reportedly born in Russia and grew up Jewish. She didn’t move to America with her family until she was 16 and reportedly went to a high school in California before attending Elite College.

She is a businesswoman.

Victoria has reportedly worked on several businesses, including a design firm called SVE New York. She and Michael were also reportedly involved in refurbishing a factory building in Tribeca and own a Bohemian bar in Chelsea. Another credit that’s attached to her name is for the 2013 film, Joy de V. She played the role of Laszla.

How many kids do Michael and Victoria have?

Michael and Victoria have three children together. They include Vadim, David, and Isabella. Not much is known about their kids, since they are very private, but Isabella is reportedly Victoria’s daughter from a previous relationship and Vadim has appeared to take on his dad’s love of performing. He appeared in a comedy performance video that was filmed at the AHA! Teen Center in Santa Barbara, CA and out on YouTube.

Michael and Victoria are reportedly Buddhists.

The couple apparently started attending Buddhist teachings in New York City in 2016 and as of 2021, are students of Tibetan Buddhist lama Namkha Rinpoche. They’ve even reportedly set up a center for Rinpoche to teach in Tribeca and continue to follow Buddhism as of 2022.