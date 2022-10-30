Meghann Fahy: 5 Things To Know About The New Star Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Meghann is one of the new stars of The White Lotus season 2.

Meghann’s breakout role was on The Bold Type.

She’s also appeared on Broadway.

The White Lotus is back for its highly-anticipated second season on October 30. Season 2 will mostly feature an entirely new cast, including Meghann Fahy. Her character will be vacationing at The White Lotus resort in Sicily.

So, who is Meghann Fahy? The 32-year-old rose to fame in a beloved Freeform series. Get to know Meghann as The White Lotus gets underway.

1. Meghann stars as Daphne in The White Lotus.

Meghann plays Daphne Sullivan in season 2 of The White Lotus. Daphne is a “stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron, and another couple, Ethan and Harper, according to HBO’s official website. Her onscreen husband is played by Theo James.

2. Meghann rose to fame on The Bold Type.

Meghann had her first breakout moment with the Freeform series The Bold Type, which was inspired by the career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. She starred as Sutton Brady alongside Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee. The show ran for 5 seasons from 2017 to 2021.

3. Her first TV role was in Gossip Girl.

Meghann appeared as Devyn in a 2009 episode of Gossip Girl. “It was my first time being on a television set ever. I was so nervous I could barely speak,” she told Cosmopolitan in August 2017. I had this scene where I had to be typing on the computer, and I was slamming so hard on the keys. I remember I was wearing really, really expensive shoes and I broke the heel off of one of them which was absolutely mortifying. But I had my scenes with Ed Westwick and he was so kind. He knew how nervous I was and he made me feel so comfortable.”

4. Meghann has been on Broadway.

Meghann has a terrific voice. She made her Broadway debut in the 2010 production of Next to Normal. She also appeared in the Off-Broadway production of We Are The Tigers in 2015.

5. Meghann dated Billy Magnussen.

Meghann began dating actor Billy Magnussen in 2017. Their last red carpet appearance together was in January 2020 at the Amazon Golden Globes after-party. The status of their relationship today is unknown. The last time Billy posted a photo with Meghann was back in May 2020.