Theo James’ Wife: Everything To Know About Ruth Kearney & Their 4 Year Marriage

Theo James is one of the most exciting actors working today! The 37-year-old British star made his debut in the 2010 mini-series A Passionate Woman, and he’s only gotten more successful in the 12 years since he landed the role. One of his early breakouts came in 2014, when he was cast as Four in the Divergent series, based on the popular Young Adult book series. Since then, he’s appeared in a wide array of different projects, including his recent performance in the upcoming The Time Traveler’s Wife. Throughout much of his career, he’s had Ruth Kearney by his side, and the pair tied the knot in 2018. Find out everything you need to know about their romance here.

Ruth is an actress

Like her husband, Ruth, 32, is also in the entertainment business. The Irish star has been featured in both movies and TV Shows, with some of her notable credits being Jess Parker in Primeval and Tess in 2020’s Trouble Will Find Us. Most recently, she starred in the 2020 series Finding Joy, per IMDb.

How did Theo and Ruth meet?

Even though they didn’t get married until 2018, the two actors had been in a relationship together since 2009. The couple met when they were in a class together at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School. He revealed that the two were in the middle of an acting exercise when they first laid eyes on each other in a March 2020 interview with the Evening Standard. He said they were “Being frogs” when they met. He explained that their connection was instant. “It made sense pretty early on,” he said.

The couple got married in 2018

After nearly a decade together, Ruth and Theo tied the knot in 2018, according to Bustle. The Time Traveler’s Wife actor seemed to know that his wife was the one early on, as he gushed about her in the interview with Evening Standard. “She’s very sanguine, thoughtful, and funny,” he said.

They mostly keep their romance private

Even though Ruth and Theo are both in the public eye, they seem to mostly keep their relationship to themselves. Ruth has admitted that she is definitely in the industry for the acting and not for the fame. “I’m not in this industry to become famous, I don’t go for jobs because they will make me well known, it’s so hopefully they will lead me on to more interesting roles,” she said in a 2016 interview with The Irish Mirror.

While both actors mostly keep to themselves, Ruth still occasionally shares cute photos of themselves on her social media. She’s shared cute silhouettes of them standing on the beach in California. She’s also posted candid shots of Theo looking at books in a London store to her Instagram.

Theo and Ruth have a baby

After over a decade together and three years of marriage, Ruth and Theo had their firstborn child in August 2021, according to E! News. While they’ve mostly kept quiet, Theo has spoken a bit about his child in a May 2022 profile by InStyle. Even though he said he didn’t want to only talk about his kid and called fatherhood “discombobulating,” he did say, “It definitely changes you in an amazing way.” He did say that being a dad made him a “much more solid person.”