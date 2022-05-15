JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Married: Bachelorette Couple Tie The Knot At California Winery

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have tied the knot! The Bachelorette couple walked down the aisle together at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, May 14. JoJo stunned in her gorgeous Ines di Santo wedding gown, as Jordan cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo, as seen in photos here. The happy couple were surrounded by family and friends, including Bachelor alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, per People.

“It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend,” JoJo, 31, told the outlet. “Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky.” She added, “It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!!”

The Bachelorette couple finally got married after postponing their wedding a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to their May 2022 date, their most recent plan was to tie the knot in June 2021. At the time, their venue had COVID regulations that only allowed for 10 guests to attend the wedding.

“Let me just tell you, when I had to postpone the first time, I said no matter what, I’m getting married in 2021,” JoJo told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the time. “We just sat down we weighed out all the pros and cons and what our options were, and like Jordan said, we haven’t been made any decisions yet but more likely than not, unfortunately I think that we might have to [postpone the wedding.]”

Before that, the couple planned to get engaged in Spring 2020. Obviously, that didn’t work out either due to the pandemic. The one positive, though, is that they had plenty of time to plan! When JoJo and Jordan EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife in 2019, JoJo had a clear vision. “I know I want something outdoors, florals are really important. I know it’s probably going to just cost so much money just after what I want on my Pinterest board!” JoJo laughed.

“On my wedding day, no matter what happens, I’m not going to lose my shit if something doesn’t go right, I need to enjoy that day!” the former Bachelorette promised. “You know, at the end of the day, who cares?!” It seems that JoJo has followed through on that promise and the two had a super sweet wedding.