Will Sharpe: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

The White Lotus introduced new faces in the season 2 premiere, including Will Sharpe. Will’s character stars alongside Jennifer Coolidge and more as the show focuses on The White Lotus resort in Sicily. From the first episode, Will has us all intrigued.

You’re probably wondering: who is Will Sharpe? The 36-year-old is known for his work in front of and behind the camera. Get to know Will as The White Lotus season 2 continues.

1. Will Sharpe plays Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus.

Ethan is one of the guests at The White Lotus resort in Sicily. Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), accompany his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), on vacation. Right away, Harper isn’t too keen of her husband’s friend and believes Cameron may have ulterior motives for inviting them on the trip.

2. Will is in a relationship.

Will and actress Sophia Di Martino are currently in a relationship. Sophia is best known for playing Sylvie/Lady Loki in the Disney+ series Loki. Will and Sophia have two kids together.

3. Will is from England.

He may have an American accent in The White Lotus, but Will is not from the U.S. Will was born in London but was raised in Tokyo until he was 8 years old, according to The Guardian. Upon his return to London, he studied at Winchester College and the University of Cambridge.

4. Will is also a writer and director.

Will had his breakout moment writing, directing, and starring in the series Flowers. The British dramedy starred Will, Sophia, and Olivia Colman. Flowers followed members of the Flowers family. The first season won the BAFTA Television Award for best scripted comedy.

5. Will has bipolar disorder.

Will opened up about his diagnosis while discussing Flowers. “The other thing that I’m happy to talk about is that I have type two bipolar,” Will told The Guardian in 2018. “So a lot of the stuff that I’m writing about is not directly from experience, but obviously my worldview is affected by that.”