Marc Anthony Holds Nadia Ferreira’s Baby Bump As They Hit Red Carpet In Miami: Photos

Marc Anthony and his pregnant wife Nadia Ferreira looked so in love at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro award show on Feb. 23, which marked the couple’s first red carpet event since announcing their exciting baby news. Marc, 54, sweetly cradled his 23-year-old spouse’s growing baby bump, as the pair posed on the red carpet at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL. Marc and Nadia, who tied the knot at the end of January, lovingly stared into each other’s eyes in the gorgeous red carpet photos.

Marc wore a grey jacket with no shirt underneath, showing off some of his chest tattoos. The “I Need To Know” singer also wore fancy black pants, black shoes, brown sunglasses, and a few necklaces around his neck. Marc won the award for tropical album of the year at the event.

Meanwhile, Nadia looked gorgeous in a pink floor-length gown that perfectly fitted her cute baby bump. The former Miss Universe contestant wore her dark brunette hair in a stylish updo and donned some fabulous makeup. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a large gold pendant necklace.

Marc and Nadia announced they are expecting their first child together on Valentine’s Day. They shared the big news on Instagram with a photo of the couple caressing Nadia’s baby bump. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives,” the couple wrote in their caption. Marc and Nadia’s big announcement also confirmed that Nadia was pregnant at her and Marc’s lavish wedding ceremony that took place on January 28 at Miami’s Pérez Art Museum.

Marc’s baby with Nadia will be his seventh child. The music icon has six children from his relationships with his exes Debbie Rosado, Dayanara Torres, and Jennifer Lopez. His eldest child is his and Debbie’s daughter Ariana, 29, and his youngest are his and J.Lo’s twins Emme and Max, both 15. It’ll be an exciting time when Marc and Nadia’s baby finally arrives!